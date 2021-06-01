Braselton introduces fast, easy way to report city problems

“One of the great things about living in a small town is the direct communication that residents can have with their local government,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said. “It’s a priority of town staff to be accessible to the public and to respond quickly to residents’ concerns. This new texting program helps us do that.”

The city asks that the program never be used to report illegal activity or emergencies, those should go directly to the Braselton Police Department by calling 9-1-1.