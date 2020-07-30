Berkeley Lake rolls back millage rate to lower taxes

Taxpayers in the city experienced increased property taxes after flooding in 2009 required the Berkeley Lake dam to be rebuilt. For months the city worked to negotiate with FEMA to recover some of the $4 million needed to repair the dam. Since 2011, the city has steadily reduced the millage rate.

The recently approved 2020 millage rate will result in for a 7.09% reduction in taxes. To compare, homeowners with a property valued at $400,000 in 2019, would have paid $302.24 in city property tax. For a home of the same value in 2020, the city’s tax will be $280.80. The city’s citizen Finance Committee unanimously supported the recommended rate reduction.