Auburn police department hiring, starting salaries $45K

Applicants will complete a two-part application, including a confidential questionnaire. According to the application, “All police department personnel are subject to a polygraph examination. Many people are not accepted because of omissions and concealment rather than because of previous behavior. While indiscretion or other situations in your life history may or may not be condoned, deception will absolutely not be tolerated.”

Application: www.tinyurl.com/APDApplication. Information about the department or hiring process: Sgt. M. Pharr at 770-513-8657 or 404-606-5457.