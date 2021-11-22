Atlanta Gas Light warning customers to avoid utility scams

“The safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority,” said Pedro Cherry, Atlanta Gas Light president and CEO. “The first step in protecting our customers from a scam is making them aware of the common tactics that scammers use.”

Atlanta Gas Light is reminding customers to be on the lookout for scammers threatening to disconnect their natural gas service – usually within an hour – if payment is not made. Requests for payments to be made from a single method, such as a debit card, prepaid card, checking account, cryptocurrency or to send funds via a mobile app to make a payment are also red flags.