Atlanta Gas Light warning customers to avoid utility scams

Atlanta Gas Light recently joined 150 U.S. and Canadian energy companies to raise awareness and help educate customers on how to avoid utility scams.
“The safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority,” said Pedro Cherry, Atlanta Gas Light president and CEO. “The first step in protecting our customers from a scam is making them aware of the common tactics that scammers use.”
Atlanta Gas Light is reminding customers to be on the lookout for scammers threatening to disconnect their natural gas service – usually within an hour – if payment is not made. Requests for payments to be made from a single method, such as a debit card, prepaid card, checking account, cryptocurrency or to send funds via a mobile app to make a payment are also red flags.
Thieves may also try claiming the customer has overpaid, and their banking account or credit card number is needed for a refund. Requests to vacate their home so that a meter or other natural gas equipment can be replaced is also cause for concern.
In probably one of the most egregious scams, scammers may suggest through social media that customers’ bills will be covered by a charity after they make a partial payment by wire transfer.
Atlanta Gas Light will never contact customers regarding their natural gas bill. While Atlanta Gas Light maintains the region’s pipeline infrastructure, responds to emergencies, and reads meters every month, it does not bill customers directly. Only certified natural gas marketers in Georgia sell natural gas to customers and subsequently bill them.
Customers who suspect or experience fraud should hang up, delete the email or shut the door, then immediately contact local authorities.
In addition, whenever an Atlanta Gas Light field service representative or one of its contractors visits a customer’s home or business, they will provide Atlanta Gas Light identification. As an additional safety measure to protect customers, anyone who signs up to receive the company’s Keep Me Informed appointment status text messages can access a photo of the technician assigned to perform work at their property.
Additional information: www.atlantagaslight.com/fraudprotection.
About the Author