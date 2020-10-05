Atlanta financial adviser reported missing

Chris Burns, an Atlanta financial adviser who hosted a radio show and regularly appears on television news programs, has been reported missing, police said.
Burns left home on September 24, the day before he was supposed to provide the Securities and Exchange Commission with documents related to his business, his wife told Gwinnett Police. She said he was not told the nature of the investigation.
A spokeswoman for the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that the agency does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations unless a decision is made to pursue action against an individual in court or before an administrative judge.
Burns is founder of Dynamic Money and a podcast of the same name. He purchased air time from WSB radio for a weekly radio show and was “not a direct employee,” according to the station. He was also a guest on Fox News programs at least several times in the past few months.
Burns' vehicle was found in a parking lot on Perimeter Center East in Dunwoody. Inside was an envelope with copies of cashier’s checks totaling more than $78,000, police said. His wife told police that he owns a gun, a Glock 9 mm, but the handgun was not in the vehicle.
In the report filed regarding his disappearance, police said that Burns is to be “considered armed and possibly suicidal.”