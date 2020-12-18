Army Corps of Engineers surveying, marking near Lake Lanier

USACE acquired easements downstream of the emergency spillway during construction of Buford Dam and Lake Lanier. According to the Corps of Engineers statement, “the easements provide the government with “the perpetual right, power and privilege to occasionally overflow, flood and submerge the land within the easement.”

The emergency spillway has never been needed and would only be used to evacuate water if the lake elevation ever exceeded 1,085 feet above mean sea level. This water would travel through the easement land and return to the Chattahoochee River via Richland Creek. Full summer elevation is 1,071 msl and the highest elevation on record of 1,077.15 occurred on April 14, 1964. Regardless of historical need, USACE must maintain proper identification of these easements for public safety.