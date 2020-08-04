Air filter manufacturer bringing 25 new jobs to Duluth

The new building will accommodate manufacturing of air filtration solutions that protect HVAC and commercial refrigeration units, as well as reduce airborne contaminates. This location will also provide warehousing, shipping and receiving.

“AAF has been operating a facility in Gwinnett County since 1982, and we will be relocating to a larger, better-equipped facility in Duluth,” said Paul Schneider, Plant Manager, AAF. “Along with this relocation, our Georgia operations will be expanding in order to better meet the needs of our customers and the new space will enable future growth in response to increased sales.”