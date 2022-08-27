Adopt-A-Stream in Gwinnett, help clean Yellow River

While GC&B notes “the INCREDIBLE work Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources is doing on behalf of our community,” participants in the Adopt-A-Stream Program will be responsible for chemical and bacterial monitoring of one local stream and can alert officials if problems arise.

Join by registering to attend a couple of workshops to learn what needs to be done and GC&B will provide all the tools needed to collect and report findings. Registration: https://gwinnettcb.org/programs/adopt-a-stream/.