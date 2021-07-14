ajc logo
Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan celebrates 250k accounts

The Path2College 529 Plan has achieved a milestone of 250,000 accounts and record growth.
Local
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
1 hour ago

Reaching milestones is a cause for celebration, and the state of Georgia’s college savings plan, Path2College, has achieved record growth in recent years, and last year was no exception. Over the last 12 months, the plan saw a 41.5 percent increase in contributions, as well as a nine percent increase in new accounts opened, according to a press release.

“Education is a vital building block to help our children achieve success and we are proud to offer Georgia families a way to help save for continued education,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “Today, we applaud an important achievement as the plan reached 250,000 account owners, but more importantly, we are celebrating that with every account opened, more Georgia children have a financial plan to help them achieve their goals.”

As of May 31, 2021, there is more than $4.4 billion saved in the Path2College 529 Plan and $1.3 billion has already been used to pay for education-related expenses.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, go to www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

