Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan celebrates 250k accounts

“Education is a vital building block to help our children achieve success and we are proud to offer Georgia families a way to help save for continued education,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “Today, we applaud an important achievement as the plan reached 250,000 account owners, but more importantly, we are celebrating that with every account opened, more Georgia children have a financial plan to help them achieve their goals.”

As of May 31, 2021, there is more than $4.4 billion saved in the Path2College 529 Plan and $1.3 billion has already been used to pay for education-related expenses.