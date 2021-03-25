Georgia Trust seeks nominations for Places in Peril list

The Georgia Trust needs the public’s help, according to a press release.
Do you know of a special irreplaceable historic building or site that is highly threatened by demolition, neglect, inappropriate development or other threats? If so, this, officials said, is your opportunity to help save it.
The Georgia Trust’s Places in Peril program identifies historic sites threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or other threats.
Residents are asked to think broadly when identifying potential Places in Peril and keep in mind that there are many ways to be a strong candidate for this program, officials urge.
The program is interested in those significant sites that are in immediate danger. However, they are also interested in sites that represent significant preservation issues and trends in the state that need attention.
Examples could include a building type that’s particularly endangered or a potential heritage tourism district.
Criteria:
- Properties that are historically significant and significantly threatened.
- Sites must be subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity.
- There must have a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for the preservation of listed sites.
Information: https://www.georgiatrust.org/