Georgia Department of Driver Services serves million customers during pandemic

“I am very proud of the DDS Team,” commented Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “We’ve had to transform the way we do business in a short period of time and our team rose to the occasion. They have remained flexible and committed to providing the very best customer service while adhering to the established safety precautions.”

As of Aug. 5, DDS has safely served over One Million customers since Governor Kemp declared a State of Emergency on March 14. 634,437 customers received face to face service by visiting one of our 67 Customer Service Centers and DDS has processed 502,572 online transactions since the emergency declaration. “To provide service to such a large volume of customers and to do so safely is nothing short of amazing” said Commissioner Moore.