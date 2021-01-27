Georgia Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention honored at national conference

“Our nationwide network of Chapter leaders and volunteers are making a difference. They help to create a culture that’s smart about mental health, and bring more awareness to their local communities about suicide prevention,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia.

Nearly 400 volunteers from the AFSP chapters, representing all 50 states, attended the annual conference to learn how to bring to their communities a greater understanding and awareness of suicide prevention. During the annual conference awards ceremony, AFSP chapters were recognized for outstanding work over the past year. Speakers at the conference shared expertise about the science behind suicide prevention and volunteers shared what’s working for them in their communities in fighting this leading cause of death.