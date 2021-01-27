Georgia Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention honored at national conference

Suicide remains one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States. The nation’s largest suicide prevention organization, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, recently recognized The Georgia Chapter with the Chapter of the Year Award for their leadership in fundraising, suicide prevention, advocacy and research. This award was presented at AFSP’s annual Chapter Leadership Conference on Jan. 24, according to a press release.
“Our nationwide network of Chapter leaders and volunteers are making a difference. They help to create a culture that’s smart about mental health, and bring more awareness to their local communities about suicide prevention,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia.
Nearly 400 volunteers from the AFSP chapters, representing all 50 states, attended the annual conference to learn how to bring to their communities a greater understanding and awareness of suicide prevention. During the annual conference awards ceremony, AFSP chapters were recognized for outstanding work over the past year. Speakers at the conference shared expertise about the science behind suicide prevention and volunteers shared what’s working for them in their communities in fighting this leading cause of death.
“We are thrilled for the Georgia Chapter to receive the Chapter of the Year Award.” said Maryel Tomter, AFSP Georgia Board Chair. “This past year’s accomplishments would not have been possible without our board, volunteers and staff.”
Information: afsp.org/chapter/georgia