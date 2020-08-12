Frontline Foods Atlanta expands hours and support for healthcare workers

Frontline Foods Atlanta has been working to keep local businesses afloat and local healthcare workers fed since the coronavirus pandemic became a major problem in Georgia. They work with local restaurants to deliver healthy meals to hospital workers all over the Atlanta area.
“We are still focusing our efforts on supporting communities that have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Chris Ohmstede, the lead for Frontline Foods Atlanta. “When we launched, we were delivering meals mostly during the day. It didn’t take long before we added on night shifts and weekend shifts as these tend to receive less support. In addition, we have been prioritizing minority-owned restaurants for our deliveries, including Black-owned businesses.”
Ohmstede said the combination of contributing to the efforts to address the health crisis while also helping local businesses makes him passionate about this initiative.
“There has already been amazing support across Atlanta but we are seeing that the night shift employees and the weekend shifts are where we can help fill some gaps in donations,” said Ohmstede.
Frontline Foods Atlanta is now delivering seven days a week, providing as many meals as their donations will allow, which typically comes out to 800 to 1,200 meals a week.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
Who’s helping?
Frontline Foods Atlanta
Services: Frontline Foods Atlanta works with local restaurants to deliver healthy meals to hospital clinicians on the frontline during conditions like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where supplies are going: Frontline Foods is serving meals to healthcare workers across the Atlanta area, including at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and COVID-19 testing sites at Project South and Core Response.
How to help: If anyone would like to join the team virtually, Frontline Foods could always use volunteers to help keep them organized and efficient. Volunteers can contact atlanta@frontlinefoods.org. Additionally, donations are always needed.
Where to donate: www.frontlinefoods.org/atlanta/
How to get help: Hospitals can reach out for donations, and restaurants can apply to serve meals to the frontline workers by going to www.frontlinefoods.org/atlanta/.