Frontline Foods Atlanta expands hours and support for healthcare workers

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.

Who’s helping?

Frontline Foods Atlanta

Services: Frontline Foods Atlanta works with local restaurants to deliver healthy meals to hospital clinicians on the frontline during conditions like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where supplies are going: Frontline Foods is serving meals to healthcare workers across the Atlanta area, including at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and COVID-19 testing sites at Project South and Core Response.

How to help: If anyone would like to join the team virtually, Frontline Foods could always use volunteers to help keep them organized and efficient. Volunteers can contact atlanta@frontlinefoods.org. Additionally, donations are always needed.

Where to donate: www.frontlinefoods.org/atlanta/

How to get help: Hospitals can reach out for donations, and restaurants can apply to serve meals to the frontline workers by going to www.frontlinefoods.org/atlanta/.