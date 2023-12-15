Trail renovations completed in Forsyth

A full 16 miles of trails are open for public use, with the completion of renovations to the Big Creek Greenway between mile markers 9.0 and 9.5.
Permitted on the trail are class 1 or 2 e-bikes, but they are limited to 20 mph, according to a Forsyth County statement.
Mobility scooters are permitted as well since the trails are wide and flat.
For more information and the newest BCG trail updates, visit parks.forsythco.com/Parks/Big-Creek-Greenway.
See more details at facebook.com/ForsythCountyGovernment or facebook.com/ForsythCountyParksAndRecreation.
