Trail renovations completed in Forsyth

Forsyth County has a full 16 miles of public trails open now that the renovations to the Big Creek Greenway have been completed. (Courtesy of Forsyth County)

Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
2 minutes ago

A full 16 miles of trails are open for public use, with the completion of renovations to the Big Creek Greenway between mile markers 9.0 and 9.5.

Permitted on the trail are class 1 or 2 e-bikes, but they are limited to 20 mph, according to a Forsyth County statement.

Mobility scooters are permitted as well since the trails are wide and flat.

For more information and the newest BCG trail updates, visit parks.forsythco.com/Parks/Big-Creek-Greenway.

See more details at facebook.com/ForsythCountyGovernment or facebook.com/ForsythCountyParksAndRecreation.

