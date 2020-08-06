Storm damage shuts boat ramps, picnic areas at Lake Lanier

The Van Pugh North boat ramp and picnic sites are closed, the Corps said in a Facebook posting. The picnic and beach areas at Burton Mill also are closed, though the ramp remains open. Parts of Two Mile Park are closed until further notice so that storm-damaged trees can be cleaned up, roads cleared and facilities repaired.

The ramp at Vann’s Tavern is open, but the restroom lost part of its roof and is closed, the Corps said.