‘Spaceship House’ site to be Sawnee Mountain overlook

“We encourage residents to provide feedback for this beautiful overlook area at one of our most popular and treasured parks,” said Forsyth Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. To view a video presentation and take the survey: https://bit.ly/3hxsNJ0. The survey will be available through Sept. 10.

The proposed overlook is on the former site of the Barker House – a futuristic residence designed in the 1960s by architect Jim Barker for his family. The county acquired the dwelling and its 12.8-acre site in 2003, and demolished the house in 2017.