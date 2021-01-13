X

Lake Lanier to see alternative to canceled boat show

An “On the Water Boat Show,” in place of this year's canceled Atlanta Boat Show, is set for Thursday-Sunday at the Bald Ridge Marina on Lake Lanier.
Credit: MarineMax Georgia

Forsyth County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Businesses at Lake Lanier have come up with an alternative event to replace the canceled 2021 Atlanta Boat Show – an “On the Water Boat Show” that starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Bald Ridge Marina in Cumming.

MarineMax Georgia promises more than 30 vendors and new 2021 models from Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Tige, NauticStar and Crest Pontoons. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the marina, 1860 Bald Ridge Marina Road. Admission and parking are free.

Information, and to register: https://bit.ly/3nzjbzn

