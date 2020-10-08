Lake Lanier seeks park attendants for 2021 season

The attendants manage the gatehouse operations at Lanier campgrounds, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a Facebook posting. The positions will be posted until Oct. 30; to apply, go to the website beta.sam.gov, scroll down to “Search Contract Opportunities,” and enter “Lake Lanier” in the keywords to search for job openings.

As of Oct. 7, the website showed open positions starting March 16 at the Bald Ridge, Bolding Mill, Duckett Mill, Old Federal, Sawnee and Van Pugh South campgrounds on Lake Lanier.