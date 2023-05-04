Hazardous recycling event in Cumming is on May 6

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful has scheduled a Household Hazardous Waste Recycling and Disposal event for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Cumming Fairgrounds, Lot 3, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.
Held twice a year, the event is open only to Forsyth County residents and for residential household hazardous waste only.
There is a limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle.
Registration is required at bit.y/43HiVEO.
Lists of acceptable and nonacceptable items can be found at KeepForsythCountyBeautiful.org/copy-of-household-hazardous-waste-e.
While the event is free, a minimum $5 donation is suggested to support KFCB programs.
For more information, email kfcb@forsythco.com.
