Forsyth Special Needs Resource Fair goes virtual

The Forsyth County Special Needs Resource Fair will be presented as a virtual event Saturday, Oct. 24, with 12 local organizations participating in an online webinar format.

Credit: Forsyth County Public Library

Forsyth County | 9 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

This year’s edition of the Forsyth County Special Needs Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 24, will be a virtual event, with 12 local organizations talking about their services to children and adults in morning and afternoon sessions, the Forsyth County Public Library announced.

Presented online in a webinar format, the morning session begins at 10 a.m. with Forsyth County Parks and Recreation’s Therapeutic Recreation Department, the Girl Scouts, North Georgia Equine in Motion –Hippotherapy, Forsyth County Schools Special Education, Forsyth Autism and Special Needs Support Group, and Alexsander Academy.

The afternoon session starts at 2 p.m. with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Focus on Function Occupational Therapy, the Boy Scouts, Parent Advocate Debbie Dobbs, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Sign, Baby, Sign.

Information: https://bit.ly/3lLJVfu

