Forsyth Senior Services seeks ‘Angels’ to sponsor gifts, meals

To be an Gift Angel, pick up a gift request tag bearing the name of a local senior and a gift idea, acquire the gift, and bring it unwrapped, in a gift bag with the tag attached, by Dec. 1 to a Forsyth Senior Services location: Charles Place, 595 Dahlonega St.; Hearthstone Lodge, 7305 Lanier Drive; or Sexton Hall, 2115 Chloe Road, all in Cumming.

Tags are available at the senior centers or by calling 770-781-2178 or emailing seniorservices@forsythco.com