Forsyth Senior Services seeks ‘Angels’ to sponsor gifts, meals

Forsyth County Senior Services is looking for “Holiday Angels" for the county’s older residents.
To be an Gift Angel, pick up a gift request tag bearing the name of a local senior and a gift idea, acquire the gift, and bring it unwrapped, in a gift bag with the tag attached, by Dec. 1 to a Forsyth Senior Services location: Charles Place, 595 Dahlonega St.; Hearthstone Lodge, 7305 Lanier Drive; or Sexton Hall, 2115 Chloe Road, all in Cumming.
Tags are available at the senior centers or by calling 770-781-2178 or emailing seniorservices@forsythco.com
Angels also can buy holiday gift certificates for home-delivered meals for seniors. Prices are $4 for one day; $20, one week; $85, one month; and $1,000, a year. Send checks, payable to the Forsyth County Senior Services Holiday Meal Certificate Program, to Forsyth County Senior Services, ATTN: Holiday Meal Certificate Program, 7305 Lanier Drive, Cumming GA 30041.
Information: 770-781-2178 or https://bit.ly/36wKEex