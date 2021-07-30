Forsyth Parks & Recreation offers new esports programs

Forsyth County, Georgia – Residents eight years and older can now enjoy and compete in Forsyth County Parks and Recreation’s esports leagues, according to a press release.
Esports is defined as a form of competition using video games and has shown to enhance participants’ teamwork, strategic thinking, communication, leadership and confidence.
Registration is currently open for two leagues:
• Fortnight 1v1 (free to enter)
• Rocket League 1v1 ($30 per person)
Both leagues will run for six weeks beginning mid-August, and more leagues will be available in the fall. All leagues are currently online only.
GG Leagues, a digital hosting service for gaming leagues, will facilitate all County leagues, and all interested individuals will need to create a registered account with GG Leagues to participate.
Information: secure.rec1.com/GA/forsyth-county-ga/catalog