Forsyth Parks & Recreation offers new esports programs

Forsyth Parks & Recreation Registration is now open for video game leagues. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Forsyth County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Forsyth County, Georgia – Residents eight years and older can now enjoy and compete in Forsyth County Parks and Recreation’s esports leagues, according to a press release.

Esports is defined as a form of competition using video games and has shown to enhance participants’ teamwork, strategic thinking, communication, leadership and confidence.

Registration is currently open for two leagues:

• Fortnight 1v1 (free to enter)

• Rocket League 1v1 ($30 per person)

Both leagues will run for six weeks beginning mid-August, and more leagues will be available in the fall. All leagues are currently online only.

GG Leagues, a digital hosting service for gaming leagues, will facilitate all County leagues, and all interested individuals will need to create a registered account with GG Leagues to participate.

Information: secure.rec1.com/GA/forsyth-county-ga/catalog

