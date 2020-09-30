Forsyth opens new tennis courts at Matt Park

Six lighted tennis courts, a pavilion and restrooms were added next to an existing playground. They join four synthetic-turf rectangular fields, a multi-use trail and other amenities at the park, which opened in August, 2016, at 6555 Wallace Tatum Road.

“The tennis courts will provide an opportunity to expand our tennis programs to another area of the county, and the courts will be the new home to North Forsyth High School for their games,” Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said.