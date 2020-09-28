Forsyth County sets virtual transportation summit

Local and state officials on Wednesday will give updates on transportation projects around Forsyth County at “Moving Forward,” a virtual transportation summit hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
The event begins at noon and will be broadcast live on Forsyth TV from the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College (Comcast Channel 23, AT&T Channel 99) and streamed at https://www.forsythco.com/ and on Facebook, https://bit.ly/363eXuW.
Speakers will include representatives of the Georgia Department of Transportation, State Road & Tollway Authority, and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and staff. To view an interactive map of transportation projects: https://bit.ly/3jhYR4x
Information: https://bit.ly/2HohfKG