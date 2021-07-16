Forsyth County passes measure to provide easier access to agritourism

The CUP allows for any property 20 acres or greater, zoned A1, with agricultural activity, to provide agritourism services on that property without having to apply for any additional permits.

Agritourism is defined in the Forsyth County UDC as a producer of an agricultural commodity that allows the public to visit the working agricultural operation for the purposes of experiencing, including but not limited to, education, entertainment, relaxation, hospitality, shopping, and dining.