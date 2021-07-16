ajc logo
Forsyth County passes measure to provide easier access to agritourism

Forsyth County recently passed a measure to make agritourism easier to access without the proprietor having to apply for additional permits.
Forsyth County recently passed a measure to make agritourism easier to access without the proprietor having to apply for additional permits.

Forsyth County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
21 minutes ago

During its July 8 meeting, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to the County’s Unified Development Code to allow for qualifying agricultural properties to obtain a Conditional Use Permit for the purpose of agritourism, according to a press release.

The CUP allows for any property 20 acres or greater, zoned A1, with agricultural activity, to provide agritourism services on that property without having to apply for any additional permits.

Agritourism is defined in the Forsyth County UDC as a producer of an agricultural commodity that allows the public to visit the working agricultural operation for the purposes of experiencing, including but not limited to, education, entertainment, relaxation, hospitality, shopping, and dining.

Information: Contact Planning & Community Development Director Tom Brown at TWBrown@forsythco.com

