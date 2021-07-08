Forsyth County Parks & Recreation opens new drone flying field

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation has opened a new drone flying field at the future site of Denmark Park (500 Windy Hill Dr.) in the southwestern portion of the County, according to a press release. The 50-acre field provides recreation drone operators with a place to fly without any special permit.
The field is limited to recreational drone use only and is permitted on the following days and times:
- Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays
- 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (May-October)
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (November-April)
Drone operators are responsible for compliance with the rules and regulations for drone operation implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration and are asked to operate drones within the field property, which is marked by a tree line.
Information: bit.ly/ForsythDronePark