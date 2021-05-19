Forsyth County offers one-dose COVID vaccines at Lanier Tech starting Friday

In partnership with District 2 Public Health, Forsyth County will be offering COVID-19 vaccines (Johnson & Johnson) to eligible residents on the following dates/times at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd.:
- Friday, May 21 (8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.)
- Monday, May 24 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Tuesday, June 1 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Wednesday, June 2 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Friday, June 4 (8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.)
Vaccines are available by appointment and walk-ups will also be accepted.
Eligible residents can request an appointment through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s registration system at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-888-426-5073.
To arrange transportation for a scheduled vaccine appointment, call 770-781-2195.