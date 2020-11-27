X

Forsyth County names principal of New Hope Elementary

Laura Webb, currently principal at Big Creek Elementary School in Forsyth County, has been named principal of one of the district's newest schools, New Hope Elementary.
Credit: Forsyth County School District

By David Ibata for the AJC

An educator with experience as a teacher and administrator in Fulton and Forsyth counties has been named the principal of one of Forsyth’s newest schools, New Hope Elementary.

Laura Webb has been principal at Big Creek Elementary School since 2016, according to the Forsyth County School District.

Webb began her education career in 2000 as a fifth-grade teacher in Fulton County. She subsequently was an elementary mathematics specialist and an assistant elementary school principal at two Fulton schools before coming to Forsyth as Big Creek’s assistant principal in 2015.

She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Georgia and a master’s of education in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University.

New Hope is to open in August, 2022, on the west side of Castleberry Road north of Bethelview Road. Information: http://ow.ly/gRHK50Cphka

