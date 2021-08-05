Forsyth County leaders address COVID-19 Delta variant

Officials with D2PH and Northside Hospital Forsyth urged the importance of being vaccinated. Northside Hospital Forsyth COO Lynn Jackson stressed that the COVID-19 cases admitted to the hospital are primarily from those who are not vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines are administered at all D2PH locations, including the Forsyth County Public Health Office (428 Canton Hwy.), during the following date/times (all offices are closed for lunch between 12:30 and 1 p.m. daily):