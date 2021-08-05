ajc logo
Forsyth County leaders address COVID-19 Delta variant

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, EMA, address delta variant and COVID-19. Vaccines are available weekdays through District 2 Public Health in Forsyth County. CONTRIBUTED
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, EMA, address delta variant and COVID-19. Vaccines are available weekdays through District 2 Public Health in Forsyth County. CONTRIBUTED

Forsyth County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Following a recent uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, and reports of the virus’s Delta variant spreading, Forsyth County government leaders recently met with the County’s Emergency Management Agency Director, Northside Hospital Forsyth administration and officials with District 2 Public Health, according to a press release.

Officials with D2PH and Northside Hospital Forsyth urged the importance of being vaccinated. Northside Hospital Forsyth COO Lynn Jackson stressed that the COVID-19 cases admitted to the hospital are primarily from those who are not vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines are administered at all D2PH locations, including the Forsyth County Public Health Office (428 Canton Hwy.), during the following date/times (all offices are closed for lunch between 12:30 and 1 p.m. daily):

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to noon

Information: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/

