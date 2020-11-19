Forsyth County cuts ribbon for new dog park

Forsyth County, its Parks & Recreation Department, guests and their canines cut the ribbon Tuesday to officially open the Coal Mountain Dog Park, across from the Forsyth County Animal Shelter in the northern part of the county.
“I look forward to seeing the special family bonds this park will help create for generations to come,” said District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills. “We hope that being so close to the shelter will encourage our community to embrace and adopt animals who still need a home.”
The four-acre park at 4060 County Way has synthetic dog turf, dog water fountains, a climbing boulder, wooded areas, a dog walk ramp, a tunnel, sun shades, shaded benches and two family-style restrooms. It was funded by donations, Parks & Recreation capital funds and SPLOST VIII revenues.
Information: https://bit.ly/35Dd2MU