Forsyth County cuts ribbon for new dog park

“I look forward to seeing the special family bonds this park will help create for generations to come,” said District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills. “We hope that being so close to the shelter will encourage our community to embrace and adopt animals who still need a home.”

The four-acre park at 4060 County Way has synthetic dog turf, dog water fountains, a climbing boulder, wooded areas, a dog walk ramp, a tunnel, sun shades, shaded benches and two family-style restrooms. It was funded by donations, Parks & Recreation capital funds and SPLOST VIII revenues.