Despite coronavirus, Cumming rodeo rides on

Due to COVID-19 concerns, seating will be limited to less than one-third the arena's capacity when the the IPRA World Championship Rodeo returns to the Cumming Fairgrounds the weekend of Sept. 4-6.
Credit: Cumming Fairgrounds

Forsyth County | 51 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The IPRA World Championship Rodeo returns Labor Day weekend to the Cumming Fairgrounds, with special safety measures given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Events including bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, cowgirl breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping and saddle bronc riding begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Because of the coronavirus, only 1,000 tickets will be sold each night, including online sales. Fewer than one-third of the arena’s seats will be filled, and rows will be blocked off.

Signage will remind parties to keep six feet apart and encourage – though not require – face masks. Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, and all surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected each night.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms or in recent contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 is asked to stay home. Information: https://bit.ly/2Eue6bn

