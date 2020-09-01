Despite coronavirus, Cumming rodeo rides on

The IPRA World Championship Rodeo returns Labor Day weekend to the Cumming Fairgrounds, with special safety measures given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Events including bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, cowgirl breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping and saddle bronc riding begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Because of the coronavirus, only 1,000 tickets will be sold each night, including online sales. Fewer than one-third of the arena’s seats will be filled, and rows will be blocked off.
Signage will remind parties to keep six feet apart and encourage – though not require – face masks. Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, and all surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected each night.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms or in recent contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 is asked to stay home. Information: https://bit.ly/2Eue6bn