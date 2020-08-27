Cumming Police help domestic violence shelter seek donations

Family Haven, a domestic violence shelter, has partnered with the Cumming Police Department as it seeks donations so it can continue meeting the community’s needs.
“Like many other businesses and non-profits, they have been hit very hard during this pandemic and could really use our community support,” the police said in a Facebook posting.
Specifically, the shelter requests Pull-Ups sizes 3T, 4T and 4T- 5T; toilet paper; paper towels, plates and bowls; plastic utensils; trash bags and Ziploc bags, all sizes; baby wipes; Pine-Sol and Lysol concentrate; ladies’ and children’s summer night clothes; ladies’ and children’s underwear, all sizes; and children’s shoes, all sizes.
Donations can be dropped off at the Police Department, 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, or by contacting Amy Barfield, interim executive director of Family Haven, 770-889-6348. Information: https://forsythcountyfamilyhaven.info/