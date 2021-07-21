Cumming approves upgrades to fairgrounds

The pavilion, which was first approved in 2019, had to be delayed due to the pandemic and cancellation of Fairgrounds events in 2020. It will be named Lewis Ledbetter Overlook in honor of Councilman Lewis Ledbetter, the longest-serving councilman in the city’s history, who retired at the end of 2019 after serving 49 years.

The project’s expected will cost about $64,800, which will be paid for with impact fees and is “right in line” with the cost of building materials, according to city officials.