Citing coronavirus, Cumming cancels Country Fair

“This was, of course, a very tough decision to make because we know how much the Cumming Country Fair & Festival is loved by our community,” said Mayor Troy Brumbalow. “But given the ongoing public health situation surrounding COVID-19, we simply could not in good conscience hold this large-scale event this year.”

The city is working on “drive-through” and walk-up food service on weekend nights the fair would have been held, so people can take home some of their favorite fair foods, Brumbalow said.