Citing coronavirus, Cumming cancels Country Fair

Citing the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Cumming announced Tuesday that it is canceling its autumn Country Fair & Festival – the first time in the fair’s 26-year history it has been canceled. The event had been scheduled for Oct. 8-18 at the Cumming Fairgrounds.
“This was, of course, a very tough decision to make because we know how much the Cumming Country Fair & Festival is loved by our community,” said Mayor Troy Brumbalow. “But given the ongoing public health situation surrounding COVID-19, we simply could not in good conscience hold this large-scale event this year.”
The city is working on “drive-through” and walk-up food service on weekend nights the fair would have been held, so people can take home some of their favorite fair foods, Brumbalow said.
Smaller versions of other fall fairground events are still planned, including the IPRA World Championship Rodeo over Labor Day weekend and the American Cancer Society’s House of Four Scythes haunted house in October, officials said. Information: https://bit.ly/30StqHf