Annual passes again available through Lanier project office

Sales are by phone or mail only, as the project office remains closed to the general public due to COVID-19, the Corps said. The office is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Each pass costs $40. To order a pass by phone, using a credit card, call 770-945-9531. To order one by mail, send your name, address and a personal check made out to Recreation One Stop to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Pass Sales Office, P.O. Box 567, Buford GA 30515.