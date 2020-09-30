Annual passes again available through Lanier project office

Annual passes for day use parks at Lake Lanier and other U.S. Army Corps of Engineers properties are again available for purchase through the Lake Lanier Project Management Office.
Sales are by phone or mail only, as the project office remains closed to the general public due to COVID-19, the Corps said. The office is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Each pass costs $40. To order a pass by phone, using a credit card, call 770-945-9531. To order one by mail, send your name, address and a personal check made out to Recreation One Stop to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Pass Sales Office, P.O. Box 567, Buford GA 30515.
Passes also can be purchased from one of 10 automated credit card machines around the lake; the temporary paper pass receipts must be exchanged by mail within seven days for permanent plastic hang tags. Information: https://bit.ly/3n7KIc8