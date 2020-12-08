X

Advance voting for runoff begins Monday in Forsyth

Advance voting begins Monday, Dec. 14, at five locations in Forsyth County.
Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Advance voting for the Jan. 5 general and special election runoff in Forsyth County will take place at five locations starting Monday, Dec. 14.

Registered Forsyth County voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Dec. 14-31, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Voting locations are the Forsyth Voter Registration and Elections office, 1201 Sawnee Drive; Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road; Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center, 1605 Canton Highway; Sharon Springs Park Community Building, 1950 Sharon Road; and Midway Park Community Building, 5100 Post Road.

To vote in person, a voter must bring one of six acceptable forms of photo identification, the county said. Information: 770-781-2118 ext. 9 or https://bit.ly/3lowa65

