Forest Park Zesto needs cleaning, inspector said

The Zesto in Forest Park failed a recent health inspection due to an unclean facility.
Black debris buildup was on soda nozzles and old food debris inside the microwave and on the can opener. In addition, there was a heavy buildup of food debris throughout the central kitchen, along shelves, walls, and baseboards. As a result, the inspector advised a deep cleaning for the facility.
Zesto also had a repeat violation on keeping cold storage food items at safe temperatures. Hot dogs and coleslaw were discarded. Hot holding temperatures were also inadequate for the cooked wings.
Among other violations, employees were changing tasks without washing hands. In addition, one employee was drinking in the kitchen without a lid or straw, and keys, a cell phone, glasses, and a purse were in the kitchen.
A hand sink was blocked by a trash can and boxes of chicken wings, and the paper towel dispenser was not working. The bathrooms had no hot water. Also, the back door was propped open.
Zesto, 151 Forest Parkway, scored 56/U on the Feb. 11 health inspection, and will have a follow-up inspection.
