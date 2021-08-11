For the Hope Partnership widens its focus to help homeless Atlantans

In 2020 FTHP delivered more than 10,000 meals throughout the Old Fourth Ward and its Edgewood service area, as well as Courtland Avenue, Little Five Points, Candler Park and Woodruff Park. FTHP has now returned to its usual Saturday morning breakfasts on Edgewood Avenue in the Old Fourth Ward.

“COVID forced us to pause and then pivot our core breakfast feeding activity. It also spurred us to examine what we do and why. That led to expanding our mission to go ‘beyond breakfast,’” said Sutton. “This shifts the emphasis from a free meal to the larger effort to build on equality, trust and a shared hope for the future. As our new tagline puts it: ‘Breaking bread. Making friends. Building bridges.’”

Services: Weekly Saturday breakfast service from 6:20 - 8:30am on Edgewood Avenue in the Old Fourth Ward, with hand up to essential services available.

How to help: Find out how to volunteer at fthp.org/contact-us/

Where to donate: Donations accepted at fthp.org

