Food unprotected at Zona Caribbean

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
5 minutes ago

During a recent health inspection at a Zona Caribbean Bar & Grill in Norcross, several foods were not at safe temperatures, and multiple food containers had no date marking.

In addition, hand sinks were used for dish-washing, the inspector said.

Zona Caribbean, 4181 Steve Reynolds Blvd., scored 49/U on Monday’s routine inspection, down from its previous score of 96/A earned in 2020.

Foods throughout the facility were out of the safe temperature range and were discarded. Other foods were unprotected from cross-contamination during storage. For example, raw eggs and chorizo sausage were above ready-to-eat foods in the prep cooler. Raw mussels were over fully-cooked seafood empanadas and fries in the reach-in cooler.

Multiple food items were without dates, and several were mislabeled or changed during the inspection.

Among other violations, the ice maker had a mold-like substance, and the sanitizer in the dish sink was too weak. In addition, multiple bottles of chemicals were above food items in dry storage.

Zona Caribbean will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
Featured
