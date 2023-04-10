Food temps unsafe at Taco’N Madre, Conyers

Taco’N Madre Taqueria in Conyers failed a routine health inspection, scoring 53/U, a drop from 90/A earned in October.
Several salsas, red beans, cheese, slaw and chicken soup were discarded for being at unsafe temperatures in a reach-in cooler.
The air temperature in that cooler was 50 degrees. Other cooked foods in the cooler were not cooling fast enough to meet the time requirements. As a result, oven-roasted tomatoes were discarded, and the chicken was moved to the freezer to rapidly cool.
In other violations, hot-held foods in a steam well were uncovered and exposed to contaminants. In addition, soup on the prep table was uncovered, as were multiple foods in the coolers.
Foods were stored incorrectly in the freezers. For example, raw chicken was with ready-to-eat foods, and fries and desserts were with seafood.
Taco’N Madre, 1264 Parker Road, will be re-inspected.
About the Author