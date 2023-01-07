ajc logo
Food temps, unclean pans sink score at Church’s

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A Church’s Chicken in Decatur had repeat violations of unsafe food temperatures, and clean pans had contaminants of grease and pests during a recent inspection.

Raw chicken wash and coleslaw were not holding at 41 degrees or below. And hot-holding macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy and spicy rice were not warm enough. These were discarded.

In addition, pans stored clean had grease build-up and dead pests on them. They were moved to the dish pit to clean correctly.

Church’s Chicken, 6102 Covington Highway, scored 56/U on the routine inspection, down from 82/B earned in June.

Among other violations, an employee was talking on the phone while preparing biscuits, and another began prepping food without first washing their hands.

A container of frozen macaroni and cheese was thawing in standing water with food debris floating in the water.

Flies and gnats were throughout the facility. The soda machine nozzles at the drive-through were unclean, and the ice machine was in disrepair.

Church’s will be re-inspected.

