Food temps, storage drops health score at Chen’s

The health score at Chen’s Restaurant in Buford dropped significantly due to unsafe food temperatures and improper storage during a routine inspection.
Several foods in the prep cooler, and a container of cooked chili on a food cart, were above 41 degrees. The sauce was discarded, along with cooked chicken and pork, egg rolls and vegetable dumplings.
Sauces were not protected from contamination. Open containers of chili sauce were on the floor in the walk-in cooler, and open soy sauce containers were on the kitchen floor by the stove.
Foods were not protected from cross-contamination. The raw steak was behind raw chicken on the prep table, and raw eggs and uncooked pork were above the cut cabbage in a prep cooler. Also, an open bag of raw chicken nuggets was on top of fries in another prep cooler.
Several single-use containers were reused to store food throughout the facility.
Chen’s Restaurant, 3421 Ridge Road, scored 63/U, down from last year’s score of 93/A. It will be re-inspected.
