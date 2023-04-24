X

Food temps, storage drops health score at Chen’s

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

The health score at Chen’s Restaurant in Buford dropped significantly due to unsafe food temperatures and improper storage during a routine inspection.

Several foods in the prep cooler, and a container of cooked chili on a food cart, were above 41 degrees. The sauce was discarded, along with cooked chicken and pork, egg rolls and vegetable dumplings.

Sauces were not protected from contamination. Open containers of chili sauce were on the floor in the walk-in cooler, and open soy sauce containers were on the kitchen floor by the stove.

Foods were not protected from cross-contamination. The raw steak was behind raw chicken on the prep table, and raw eggs and uncooked pork were above the cut cabbage in a prep cooler. Also, an open bag of raw chicken nuggets was on top of fries in another prep cooler.

Several single-use containers were reused to store food throughout the facility.

Chen’s Restaurant, 3421 Ridge Road, scored 63/U, down from last year’s score of 93/A. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp will skip this year’s GOP convention4h ago

Credit: Michael Conroy/AP

The Jolt: Trump team considered challenge to Georgia Senate race, too
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Groups again call for cancellation of Stone Mountain Confederate event
4h ago

Credit: Contributed

Medical marijuana sales are imminent in Georgia after years of delay
3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Medical marijuana sales are imminent in Georgia after years of delay
3h ago

Credit: AP

Five players on the Falcons’ draft radar
21h ago
The Latest
Paulding County restaurant inspection scores
56m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
56m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
56m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: What to do when your vehicle is stopped by breakdown or accident
UGA baseball headlines near perfect weekend for spring sports
1h ago
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top