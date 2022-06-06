Food temps affect heath score at Song’s Garden Woodstock

Song’s Garden, a Chinese restaurant in Woodstock, had repeated food temperature violations during a recent routine health inspection, leading to a failing score of 65/U.
Foods in a prep cooler were above safe temperatures and discarded. The cooler was not holding an ambient temperature of 41 degrees or below and needed maintenance. Pork, seafood, chicken, and lo mein noodles were affected.
Cut cabbage and rice on a counter were also too warm and were discarded.
Several cold food items were improperly stored and at risk of contamination, among other violations. For example, raw chicken was over uncooked beef and shrimp, and other meat and chicken were over fresh produce in the walk-in cooler.
Cooked food items in two coolers were not date-marked for disposal. In addition, employees were preparing food without wearing hair restraints.
The facility also needs cleaning. Mold build-up was on food storage shelves and in the walk-in cooler. Grease accumulation was on hood vents, behind the fryer and on walls.
Song’s Garden, 4451 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock, will be re-inspected. The restaurant had a previous score of 86/B.
