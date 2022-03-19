Food temperatures, improper storage lower score at Hampton’s Bay Breeze Seafood

Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant in Hampton discarded numerous food items above safe temperatures during a recent health inspection.
These included raw beef, coleslaw, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Other items, like raw fish, were moved to another cooler to lower the temperature.
The restaurant also had foods stored incorrectly and at risk for contamination. Cooked Shrimp was near raw grouper, and Alfredo sauce was near uncooked steak in the prep top cooler. Cheese, fried peppers and lettuce were stored uncovered.
Among other violations, employees were coming in and out from the outside and continuing food prep tasks without proper handwashing. One employee was eating a salad in the kitchen, with the container left open on the counter.
Also, the kitchen hand sink was full of dishes and not accessible for use. The ice machine, drink machine, microwave, slicer, can opener and multiple contact surfaces need cleaning, the inspector said.
Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant, 11440 Tara Blvd., scored 51/U on a routine inspection March 10, down from 99/A earned in August. The restaurant will be re-inspected.
