Food not protected at Biryani-N-Grill in Smyrna

Indian restaurant Biryani-N-Grill in Smyrna was not protecting food from contamination during a routine health inspection. As a result, the restaurant scored 42/U, dropping from 80/B earned a year ago.
For example, tomatoes inside a walk-in cooler were spoiled with white and green mold. Also, a plastic glove was in a container of yogurt-based sauce in another cooler. The items were discarded.
Foods throughout the facility were uncovered and exposed to contaminants. These included spices and seasonings on prep tables, food containers on countertops and inside coolers.
The ice machine had an excessive accumulation of mold. And the staff prepared and cooked food without having a sanitizer solution to clean food contact surfaces.
Among other violations, a walk-in cooler had an ambient temperature of 70 degrees. All food items within were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded.
The facility needed cleaning and pest control services. Roaches were in the kitchen and dining area.
Biryani-N-Grill, 2590 Spring Road, will be re-inspected.
