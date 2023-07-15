Food handling violations drop score at Dan Moo Ji

Korean restaurant Dan Moo Ji in Duluth saw its score drop to a 40/U on a routine health inspection with critical violations in food handling, among others.

During the inspection, an employee sorted through cut cabbage with bare hands. And a gloved worker handled raw pork and eggs, then a clean dish wearing the same gloves.

Food was not protected from contamination. Cabbage was prepped on top of a trash can. Raw meat, chicken and eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the freezer and a cooler.

Also, cooked beef and fish cake were not cooled correctly and were at unsafe temperatures. The facility is cooling foods by leaving containers out at room temperature.

The curry, reheated for hot holding, was also at an unsafe temperature for an extended period. Fried rice on time control had no start or discard times.

The hand sink was used as a dump sink, a repeat violation.

Dan Moo Ji, 3230 Steve Reynolds Blvd., Duluth, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 89/B.