Food-borne risk factors lower score at Lucky China 8

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
35 minutes ago

Lucky China 8 Chinese Restaurant in Atlanta had several risk factors for food-borne illness during a recent routine inspection.

The person in charge placed a bare hand into a container of scallops before putting them into cold storage. These were discarded. The same worker also ate broccoli from a container used for fried rice.

Among other violations, uncovered containers of chicken and beef were in a cooler, with the meat at risk of contamination. Chicken prepared more than 24 hours earlier had no date-marking. Beef, pork, and eggs were at unsafe temperatures. These were also discarded.

Flies were throughout the facility, and the inspector recommended that the restaurant hire a pest control service.

Lucky China 8, 733 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta, scored a 66/U and will not have a follow-up inspection. The restaurant’s past routine inspection score was 42/U, with a follow-up score of 83/B.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
