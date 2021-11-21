Fly in powder at Smoothie King

Containers of various powders used in making smoothies were stored uncovered, and a living fly was in one of them during a recent food service inspection at a Smyrna Smoothie King.
Management covered the containers and discarded the power with the fly. The Smoothie King, 2930 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna, scored 70/C on the Nov. 16 follow-up inspection.
Smoothie King also repeated unsafe food temperatures in coolers and used unapproved methods to thaw frozen items.
For example, strawberries in prep and reach-in coolers were at unsafe temperatures and discarded. In addition, several containers of strawberries from the reach-in cooler were thawing on a shelf at room temperature.
Among other violations, the sanitizing solution was too weak, and an ice cream scoop was in a container of dirty water.
Smoothie King also had points deducted for not showing customers its current health score, which was 73/C from October.
