‘White Christmas’ is at Legacy Theatre through Nov. 26

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical” is continuing at Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Suite C, Tyrone, through Nov. 26.
Shows may be seen at 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The Legacy Theatre is a full-time professional theatre and performing arts conservatory, “bringing Broadway to South Atlanta,” according to a Legacy Theatre statement.
Built in 2006 by owners Mark and Bethany Smith, the theatre has produced more than 100 shows.
Buy tickets at ci.ovationtix.com/36071/production/1150376 or call the Box Office at 404-895-1473.
Free parking is offered.
Find more details at LegacyTheater.com.
