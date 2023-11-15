‘White Christmas’ is at Legacy Theatre through Nov. 26

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical” is continuing at Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Suite C, Tyrone, through Nov. 26.

Shows may be seen at 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The Legacy Theatre is a full-time professional theatre and performing arts conservatory, “bringing Broadway to South Atlanta,” according to a Legacy Theatre statement.