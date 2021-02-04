Tyrone seeks members for new development authority

DDA board meetings will be held at 9 a.m. on the second Monday of each month, and members are expected to spend up to 10 hours per month on DDA business. Each member must complete an 8-hour state training course within 12 months of being appointed. Applications will be accepted until March 1, and can be downloaded at www.tyrone.org/dda. All applicants will be vetted by staff and elected officials; those selected must be confirmed by the Town Council.