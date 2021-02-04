Tyrone seeks members for new development authority

Tyrone is encouraging residents to learn more about its new Downtown Development Authority and apply to become members. An information session will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the council chambers at Town Hall, 950 Senoia Road. Town Manager Brandon Perkins said the role of the seven-person DDA will be to “help facilitate smart growth and economic development in the Downtown area.” Members must be Tyrone residents or residents/taxpayers in Fayette County who own a downtown Tyrone business.
DDA board meetings will be held at 9 a.m. on the second Monday of each month, and members are expected to spend up to 10 hours per month on DDA business. Each member must complete an 8-hour state training course within 12 months of being appointed. Applications will be accepted until March 1, and can be downloaded at www.tyrone.org/dda. All applicants will be vetted by staff and elected officials; those selected must be confirmed by the Town Council.